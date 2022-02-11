Report: Brentson Buckner headed to Jacksonville as DL coach

Getty Images

It appears Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner is leaving.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports Jaguars have had hired Buckner for the same job in Jacksonville.

Buckner has spent most of his career as an assistant for the Cardinals.

He initially joined the team in 2013 as a defensive line coach. He left in 2018 for one season in Tampa, and in 2019, he was with the Raiders before returning to Arizona.

Buckner joined Kliff Kingsbury’s staff in 2020.

Buckner played defensive tackle for the Steelers (1994-96), Bengals (1997), 49ers (1998-2000) and Panthers (2001-05) before entering coaching.