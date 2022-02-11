Reports: Seahawks fire Mike Solari, are expected to name Andy Dickerson OL coach

Getty Images

The Seahawks are making some changes to their offensive coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media first reported on Friday morning that Seattle has fired offensive line coach Mike Solari. Mike Silver of Bally Sports followed that with his report that the club will fill the role from within, naming run game coordinator Andy Dickerson offensive line coach.

The move ends Solari’s second stint with the Seahawks. Solari, 67, replaced Tom Cable in the role in 2018. He previously was the club’s OL coach from 2008-2009.

Dickerson joined the Seahawks in 2021, coming over from the Rams with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Dickerson had been the Rams’ assistant offensive line coach since 2012, joining the club when Jeff Fisher took over as head coach. He was one of the few coaches retained when Los Angeles hired Sean McVay in 2017.

Dickerson has also worked for the Jets and Browns.