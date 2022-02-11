Reports: Vikings hiring Chris Rumph as DL coach, retaining Keenan McCardell

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are hiring former Chicago Bears assistant Chris Rumph as their new defensive line, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Rumph served in the same role for the Bears last season under head coach Matt Nagy. He previously served as an outside linebackers coach for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Rumph had spent many years as a top assistant in the college ranks, including stints at Clemson (defensive ends coach, 2006-2010), Alabama (defensive line coach, 2011-2013), Texas (assistant head coach/defensive line coach, 2014), Florida (defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator 2015-2017) and Tennessee (co-defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach, 2018-2019).

Additionally, the Vikings are set to retain wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

McCardell joined the Vikings last year after four years working as a receivers coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Justin Jefferson had a monster year under McCardell and it would make sense why the Vikings would want that relationship to continue into the future. Jefferson had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns this year in Minnesota.