Ron Rivera: If the right situation for a veteran QB is available, we want to get in on it

Getty Images

The Commanders have a quarterback conundrum.

The franchise formerly known as the Football Team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to be its QB1 last year after failing to trade for Matthew Stafford. But after Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Week One, Taylor Heinicke served as the team’s primary starting quarterback in 2021.

He ended the year completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

But the Commanders aren’t content to just go into the 2022 season without exploring every opportunity for an upgrade. In an interview with PFT Live on Friday, head coach Ron Rivera said Washington is going through the process of evaluating the options for free agency, the draft, or a trade.

When it comes to that last option, Rivera noted veteran QB availability has become a major factor when it appears things have run their course for a player and team.

“I think what Detroit did [with Stafford] was masterful,” Rivera said. “Why? Because of the picks they’re going to have. They’re building for the future. They went out and they got a new head coach a year ago and said, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can build into.’ So they let Matthew go and gave him an opportunity. Now, look where he is.

“Matthew, a veteran guy, has gotten his opportunity and shown people what he’s capable of. Let’s see what happens the rest of the way. Would we love to have something like that? Yeah. If the right situation is available, we want to get in on it.”

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo is one veteran option who is expected to be available with last year’s No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance waiting in the wings. With a new regime in Las Vegas and quarterback Derek Carr entering the last year of his contract, Carr is another possible trade target.

Regardless, the Commanders look like they’re going to explore all options to find a franchise quarterback this offseason.