Russell Wilson: Hope and goal is to be back and keep winning

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle was a storyline last offseason and there’s been plenty of chatter about whether he could be traded to another team could be in the cards this year.

Wilson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, said near the end of the regular season that his “goal is to win more Super Bowls” and that he plans to win them with the Seahawks. He was singing the same tune during a Friday appearance with Chris Russo on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson said. “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

Hopes, goals, and plans don’t always come to fruition and they can change, so further discussion about where he’ll be playing next season probably won’t be stifled as a result of that answer. The longer Wilson remains in Seattle, though, the better the chances that he’ll be the Seahawks’ quarterback for an 11th season.