T.J. Watt: I’m not huge on individual goals, but I was striving for DPOY

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was named the AP defensive player of the year during NFL Honors on Thursday night, receiving 42 of a possible 50 votes.

Watt winning the honor comes a year after losing out to Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who received 27 votes to Watt’s 20.

After that happened, Watt tweeted out the Michael Jordan, “And I took that personally” meme. He said after winning the 2021 award that it was never anything personal against Donald.

“I thought he was more than deserving,” Watt said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It was more at the voters asking, ‘what more did I have to do?’”

Watt answered his own question by tying the single-season sack record with 22.5 of them in 2021. And he accomplished that feat in 15 games.

Watt also led the league with 21 tackles for loss.

“To be able to be recognized as the best defensive player of the year is definitely something I strive for,” Watt said. “I’m not huge on individual goals, but it’s tough for me not to want that when I saw my brother at the height of his career win it three times. I always thought to myself why can’t I do that?”

J.J. Watt won the award in 2012, 2014, and 2015. Donald has also won it three times, in 2017, 2018, and 2020.