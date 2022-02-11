Travis Kelce: Last year’s Super Bowl hurts more than any other loss, a sting I’ll feel the rest of my life

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has some bad news for whoever loses Super Bowl LVI: You’ll never get over it.

Kelce said on PFT Live today that although it hurt to lose to the Bengals in this year’s AFC Championship Game, nothing hurt as much as losing last year’s Super Bowl. Kelce says that a Super Bowl loss hurts so much he doesn’t expect to get over it, ever.

“Getting there and losing it the way we did, that’s gonna sting for the rest of my life,” Kelce said.

The 32-year-old Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down, and he’s under contract to a loaded Chiefs team for four more seasons. There’s a good chance he’ll return to the Super Bowl, where perhaps with a win he may be able to alleviate some of that sting.