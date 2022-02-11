Zac Taylor after final practice: It’s mental from here

Getty Images

The game the Bengals are playing on Sunday has a bit more riding on it than the ones they played earlier this season, but the team still wrapped up its practice week the same way they did for their other games.

Red zone work was the order of the day on Friday and head coach Zac Taylor said that was designed to keep the players on the same schedule that they’ve grown accustomed to over the last 20 games.

“Just trying to follow our routine the best we can in the season,” Taylor said, via pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “That’s the routine our guys know. We finish with red zone and then we have about 50 hours until kickoff and it’s mental from here.”

Taylor sounded confident about the team’s mental state. He said “they’ve been focused on the right things” heading into Super Bowl LVI and that leaves them in “a really good spot” as they head into the final hours before they try to win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.