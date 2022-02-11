Zac Taylor: C.J. Uzomah is on track to play

Getty Images

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has maintained throughout the week that he’ll be on the field for Super Bowl LVI.

Head coach Zac Taylor was a little more cautious, saying on Thursday that it was “hard to say for certain” if Uzomah would play. But after Thursday and Friday’s practices, Taylor has become more definitive.

“C.J. is looking really good,” Taylor said Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “He’s on track to play.”

Taylor added, via Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals’ website, that Uzomah has been progressing “as well as we could’ve hoped.”

Uzomah sprained his MCL during the AFC Championship Game and was unable to practice until Thursday this week. He is a significant piece of the Cincinnati offense, recording 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

He’s also caught 13 passes for 135 yards and a TD in the postseason.

The Bengals’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.