Zac Taylor credits personal relationships that can’t be coached within the Bengals’ roster

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have a close friendship that has been much discussed, stemming from their time together at LSU. But coach Zac Taylor says the close relationships on the team go well beyond that.

Taylor was asked today about Burrow and Chase and said that what he has seen is the entire offense building a bond that he as a coach couldn’t build if he tried.

“That’s important,” Taylor said. “Great teams have that, not just on the field. It’s guys really enjoying spending time with each other. Not just those two, but really the whole core on offense, they like being together, going to dinner together, spending time in the hotel on the road together. That’s something as a coach you can’t push, you can’t manage, it’s just got to happen naturally, and fortunately we’ve got it.”

Taylor has to feel very good about the situation of his team, not just this year but for many years to come, with a core of young players who play well together.