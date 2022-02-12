As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, Odell Beckham Jr. is on baby watch

Getty Images

Sunday could be a big day for Odell Beckham Jr., in more ways than one.

His girlfriend is due to give birth to his first child. It could happen today or tomorrow.

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,” Beckham said Friday, via the New York Post. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

He didn’t say what he will do if the moment arrives. As always, it’s an intensely personal decision.

Here’s another factor for Beckham. In addition to the $2 million he has earned as a result of the team’s postseason success to date, he gets another $500,000 if the Rams lose and $1 million if they win. In either case, however, he must be on the active game-day roster to get the money.