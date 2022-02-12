Micah Parsons says roughing the passer penalties should be reviewable

Getty Images

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wants the NFL to expand instant replay to include roughing the passer penalties.

Parsons, asked on PFT Live about the highly questionable roughing the passer penalty he took for a hit on Derek Carr on Thanksgiving against the Raiders, said replay review should be available to overturn a bad roughing call.

“I think some of these flags that they throw should be reviewable. I hate that that’s not reviewable,” Parsons said. “Because those cost games.”

Parsons said he would never attempt to injure an opposing quarterback, but he feels that sometimes good, clean hits are flagged as personal fouls.

“I will never play dirty. That’s not part of my game. I hate dirty players,” Parsons said.

But when a clean play is flagged as a dirty play, Parsons wants it to be reviewed.