Micah Parsons says roughing the passer penalties should be reviewable

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2022, 2:29 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wants the NFL to expand instant replay to include roughing the passer penalties.

Parsons, asked on PFT Live about the highly questionable roughing the passer penalty he took for a hit on Derek Carr on Thanksgiving against the Raiders, said replay review should be available to overturn a bad roughing call.

“I think some of these flags that they throw should be reviewable. I hate that that’s not reviewable,” Parsons said. “Because those cost games.”

Parsons said he would never attempt to injure an opposing quarterback, but he feels that sometimes good, clean hits are flagged as personal fouls.

“I will never play dirty. That’s not part of my game. I hate dirty players,” Parsons said.

But when a clean play is flagged as a dirty play, Parsons wants it to be reviewed.

17 responses to “Micah Parsons says roughing the passer penalties should be reviewable

  1. Micah is a good player. That being said, maybe establish a little more before you start commenting on the rules

  2. He’s right. There were so many dubious roughing-the-passer calls this year, some of which affected game outcomes.

  5. Maybe they could just broadcast the entire game in slow motion and have a commercial break after every play.

  7. The NFL will never agree to this because the refs would be proven wrong on so many of these calls it affects almost every game.

  9. If they reviewed every call and got every call right, then the league wouldn’t be able to manipulate games the way they do. So it ain’t happening. They’ll fiddle around with it every year to act like they’re trying, but they’re making too much money the way it is now. Just about every team was alive for the playoffs until just about the final week. And every playoff game came down to the last play. The playoff games are generally the largest TV audiences, and not person got up and left. Cha Ching! They could get a decent replay system that gets every call right without delaying the game, but everyone would have to take a big pay cut. It’s really just a business decision. Welcome to the real world.

  10. 100 percent correct…..ALOT of them are a brush to the helmet or the defender is blocked and can only go below the knees….frankly, if you have the technology, use it correctly.

  12. just finished his rookie season+won an award,and already “tooting his horn” like a vet,
    ATLEAST finish year 2.
    he’s fast,plays hard every play but i’ll give him 3-4 years playing like that before a serious injury happens.

  13. amaf22 says:
    February 12, 2022 at 2:44 pm
    this kid has been in the league for one year and he thinks he holds any sway? lol ok.

    You’re not in the league at all, but I bet you have some opinions. When would you allow thoughts to be shared? After 5 years 10 years? 7 Pro Bowls? We all await your criteria.

  15. Be careful what you ask for. They may make all hits on QBs review-able. The league really doesn’t want anyone to hit them anyway.

  16. All penalties should be reviewable via challenge, especially the defensive pass interference ones that can be 40+ yard penalties.

