Raiders hire Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is bringing another former Patriots assistant with him to be the offensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Mick Lombardi will be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lombardi was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach the last two years and their assistant quarterbacks coach for a year before that. He has also spent time with the 49ers and Jets.

Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has also been hired by McDaniels to be the Raiders’ offensive line coach.