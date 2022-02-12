Raiders hire Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2022, 6:43 PM EST
NFL: DEC 18 Patriots at Colts
New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is bringing another former Patriots assistant with him to be the offensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Mick Lombardi will be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lombardi was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach the last two years and their assistant quarterbacks coach for a year before that. He has also spent time with the 49ers and Jets.

Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has also been hired by McDaniels to be the Raiders’ offensive line coach.

10 responses to “Raiders hire Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

  1. geez McD, can’t find any of your own coaches? Basically taking a third of BB’s staff with him, after Flores did the ssane justa couple of years ago, tough to hire form within when everybody has flown the coop

  3. I hope some team hires Steve Belichick. It would be worth losing these other coaches if little Stevie was on his way outta here too. He’s the Spaulding Smails of the Patriots. Take Brian B too while you’re at it.

  4. This is the worst coaching staff ive ever seen be assembled. If youre a Raiders fan how can you possibly have any confidence that these people can get the most out of the talent theyve acquired the last few years.

  5. chaunce922 says:
    February 12, 2022 at 7:09 pm
    This is the worst coaching staff ive ever seen be assembled. If youre a Raiders fan how can you possibly have any confidence that these people can get the most out of the talent theyve acquired the last few years.

    ———

    Yep. McDaniels is going to be a flaming disaster, once again.

  6. I initially thought it said MIKE Lombardi. I was thinking why would these grown men listen to that little fat boy! He doesn’t even know what he’s talking about half the time.

  7. I’m gonna love seeing the naysayers changing their usernames in a few yrs out of embarrassment. McDaniels is the best hire they’ve made since Gruden1. Wait and see. I can give 20 examples of HCs that failed the 1rst time and became studs the 2nd time. Zeigler has forgotten more about NFL talent than Mayock ever knew.Not a fan of the Lombardi family coaching wise though.

  8. chaunce922 says:
    February 12, 2022 at 7:09 pm
    This is the worst coaching staff ive ever seen be assembled. If youre a Raiders fan how can you possibly have any confidence that these people can get the most out of the talent theyve acquired the last few years.
    ——————————————-
    You must be a relatively new Raiders fan, huh?

  9. Shoot – the Patriots are known for hiring/promoting from within – but it looks like Belichick will be forced to bring in someone from the outside to be OC. There’s nobody left on that side of the building.

