Rams elevate Eric Weddle, Blake Countess from practice squad for Super Bowl

Getty Images

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said this week that safety Eric Weddle will be wearing the green dot on his helmet during Super Bowl LVI, which means he’s expected to be on the field every snap in order to relay the play calls he’ll be getting from the sideline.

Before Weddle could take the field to play that role, the Rams had to formally add him to the active roster for Sunday’s game. They took care of that on Saturday.

Weddle and safety Blake Countess have both been elevated from the practice squad.

Weddle paused his retirement to sign with the Rams before their playoff opener and has 13 tackles and a tackle for loss since returning to action. Countess did not appear in any regular season games and has played 24 snaps in three playoff contests.