Report: Saints are not expected to trade Michael Thomas

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2022, 4:52 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Saints have said goodbye to Sean Payton this offseason, but word is that they are not planning to say farewell to wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas missed all of last season because of an ankle injury that required preseason surgery and then led him to have another procedure during the season after having a setback. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thomas was getting weekly treatments on his ankle in New York, but is now back in New Orleans and in communication with the team.

Based on that communication, the team is not expected to trade Thomas. That’s not overly surprising given the $25 million in dead cap space they’d take on with a trade that’s completed before June 1.

They would clear over $15 million in cap space if they made a trade after that date, so the outlook could change at some point this offseason. For now, though, the team looks like it will be focusing on who will be throwing passes as the team’s quarterback this season.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Saints are not expected to trade Michael Thomas

  3. Another sad story of players losing their hunger and desire once they get the huge payday. Can he get it back, or will the team move on by 2023 ?

  4. Why would any team take his contract and/or behavior???

    Oops…forgot about the Texans. Nuff said.

  5. re Robert Mitchell ‘one year wonder’
    4 years of 92 catches or more.
    averages 85 yards a game for his career
    over 7 catches a game, for his career.
    one year wonder?

  6. Payton knew when to bail. No QB, a gadget guy they wish was a QB signed to a horrible contract, a star WR who doesn’t want to be there but that they can’t afford to move, a star RB headed to jail, and a salary cap that’s already there. That’s just setting up the new coach to fail and be cannon fodder.

  9. Another diva once he got paid. His behavior with the Saints was terrible with the ankle surgery that’s really what made the coach retire early, he had enough

  10. 2020vision says:
    February 12, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    Payton knew when to bail. No QB, a gadget guy they wish was a QB signed to a horrible contract, a star WR who doesn’t want to be there but that they can’t afford to move, a star RB headed to jail, and a salary cap that’s already there. That’s just setting up the new coach to fail and be cannon fodder.

    ==================

    No kidding but let’s not forget that Payton was the guy who lobbied for that horrible contract for the gadget QB and after he realized his mistake, bailed and let someone else deal with it.

    Thomas should be a cautionary tale for all teams but no lesson will be learned. Didn’t rehab his injury/have surgery on “his time” after he got paid. He wanted it to all be on the Saints time which caused him to miss the 2022 season for a 2021 injury.

  11. Michael Thomas had some good years, but a lot of what he was able to do was a result of chemistry between he and Drew Brees. Chemistry that was about as good as I’ve ever seen between a QB and WR. But what made it possible was the precise, pinpoint accuracy of Brees. You can’t just expect anyone to be able to do that. In fact, very few QB’s in history have. Without Drew Brees, Thomas is just an average WR with some issues that I wouldn’t want to deal with. If I were the Saints, I’d be talking about how great Thomas is, hoping that someone would come along and make me an offer. With a new coach coming in, I wouldn’t want this guy around.

  12. He’s OBVIOUSLY going to get traded after the deadline, if not flat out released…..if it’s a trade, the Saints will probably have to agree to pay a good chunk of his 2022 salary in order to get a team to be enticed….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.