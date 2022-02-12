Rob Gronkowski: I think Tom Brady is going to come back in a couple years

Getty Images

Tom Brady may not be retired permanently.

Brady’s longtime friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski thinks Brady will return, although not this year. Gronk said he thinks Brady will take a couple years off, and then return.

“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski told USA Today. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’

Brady is 44 years old, which is ancient by NFL standards, but he has shown no signs of his play deteriorating. He has always taken his physical health very seriously, so he’s unlikely to get out of shape in retirement. It’s not unthinkable that he could decide to take a little time off and then come back when he’s 46 or 47.

Gronkowski himself has come back from retirement once, specifically to play with Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronk said he doesn’t know if he’s going to retire this offseason or not. If he does retire, perhaps he’ll un-retire with Brady in a couple of years.