Rob Ryan joining Raiders as a senior defensive assistant

Getty Images

Rob Ryan is headed to Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ryan will join the Raiders as a senior defensive assistant for the 2022 season. It’s the first time Ryan will be working in Vegas, but he did spend five seasons with the franchise in Oakland as their defensive coordinator earlier in his coaching career.

Ryan was the Ravens’ inside linebackers coach in 2021, but the team parted ways with him after defensive coordinator Wink Martindale left last month. He’s also worked for Washington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Dallas, Cleveland, and New England since entering the league in 2000.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was on the same Patriots staff with Ryan from 2001-2003. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also worked in New England, although his stint began well after Ryan had moved on to other jobs.