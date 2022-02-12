Saquon Barkley: I love the energy Brian Daboll brings to the Giants

Getty Images

After winning offensive rookie of the year in 2018 and a solid second season, things have not quite gone as planned for Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

He missed nearly all of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. Then in 13 games this year, Barkley managed only 593 yards on 162 carries with two touchdowns in 13 games.

The running back is under contract for 2022 with his fifth-year option. But there’s no guarantee he’ll be with the team beyond that.

Still, Barkley said this week that he’s eager to get to work under new head coach Brian Daboll.

“I love the energy, I love the conversation I had with him,” Barkley said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I think he and the G.M., Joe Schoen, they’re doing an amazing job right now. I can’t wait to get back in April.”

Barkley noted he’s talked to Daboll, who indicated the running back would have a prominent role in New York’s offense. And Barkley seems to like the vision Daboll and Schoen have presented for the Giants moving forward.

“I think one, the energy that [Daboll’s] bringing and the conversations about the way he’s going to relate the offense to the players and make the system work for the players,” Barkley said. “Obviously I think with Joe Schoen, what he’s going to do in free agency and the draft to build the team. I think we have the talent on the team. I truly don’t think we’re that far. We just have to keep working.”