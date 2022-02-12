Sean McVay: I want to find balance between work, family in the future

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay turned 36 in January and will wrap up his fifth year as an NFL head coach with Sunday’s Super Bowl, so it may be a bit early to think about the end of his coaching career but the topic came up during his Friday press conference.

McVay was asked if he could see himself coaching into his 60s like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll and said he “won’t make it” that long. After being asked why he felt that way, McVay first said he was joking before pivoting to talk about his upcoming marriage and desire to “find that balance” as he starts a family.

McVay’s grandfather John was an NFL coach and executive, but his father did not go that route. McVay believes his father would have been “an unbelievable coach,” but didn’t want to miss out on big chunks of his children’s lives because of his job. The Rams coach said he’s “always remembered that.”

“I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing, and I’m in the moment right now,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “But at some point too if you said, ‘What do you want to be able to do?’ I want to be able have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them, and I also know how much time is taken away during these months of the year.”

One route McVay could take is a move from the sideline to the broadcast booth. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported this week that television executives would be interested in McVay and that he could likely make at least $10 million a year in that role if he chose to switch jobs.

There’s no sign McVay’s thinking about doing that now and he ended his discussion of the topic on Friday by saying “you’ll probably be talking to me when I’m 61 doing this stuff,” but the distance between now and that point leaves a lot of time for McVay to explore options outside of being an NFL head coach.