Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2022, 4:54 PM EST
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams Practice
Getty Images

The Rams had a 22-minute walk-through practice in shorts and jerseys Saturday, putting the final touches on their preparation for Super Bowl LVI. Ready or not, kickoff comes Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“We’re very confident,” McVay said, via the pool report. “We’re ready to go. Then we’ve just got to play great in that window that we’ve got. There’s a good look in their eyes. I think there’s a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing.”

The Rams finished off their day with a team photo.

They will sequester Saturday night at the same hotel they used during the regular season.

“I feel good,” McVay said. “These guys are locked in for the task at hand. I feel good about the leadership of our group. They understand what a great opportunity they’ve earned. I think they’re going to go and play well tomorrow.”

3 responses to “Sean McVay: We’re very confident

  2. Not “too confident”.

    They’re playing in the Super Bowl. If you can’t be confident in this game, when can you be confident?

  3. Every time some Bengals fan says the Bengals are going to win this game, that line from ‘Old Henry’ comes to mind where the brother-in-law tells the villain, “You have no idea what kind of Hellstorm you fixin’ to let loose.”

    Well I’m here to tell Bengals fans and everybody else who thinks the Bengals have a chance, they have no idea what they’re going up against with that Rams defense especially the havoc that Rams Dline creates. Burrow will have to get rid of that ball in 2.0 seconds or less and how far will Chase, Higgins, & Boyd be downfield in 2.0 seconds… a contested 15-yards?

    Without some weird things happening like the Rams turning the ball over 3x and 2x inside their own 40 or key players having to leave the game due to injury like Stafford, Donald, Ramsey, Kupp, etc the Bengals have no chance in this game.

