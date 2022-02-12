Sean McVay: We’re very confident

Getty Images

The Rams had a 22-minute walk-through practice in shorts and jerseys Saturday, putting the final touches on their preparation for Super Bowl LVI. Ready or not, kickoff comes Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“We’re very confident,” McVay said, via the pool report. “We’re ready to go. Then we’ve just got to play great in that window that we’ve got. There’s a good look in their eyes. I think there’s a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing.”

The Rams finished off their day with a team photo.

They will sequester Saturday night at the same hotel they used during the regular season.

“I feel good,” McVay said. “These guys are locked in for the task at hand. I feel good about the leadership of our group. They understand what a great opportunity they’ve earned. I think they’re going to go and play well tomorrow.”