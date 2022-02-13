Aaron Donald’s sack holds Bengals to field goal after Chidobe Awuzie’s interception

Getty Images

The Bengals have started off the second half hot.

After Cincinnati started the second half with a 75-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins to take a 17-13 lead, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted on the first play of Los Angeles’ ensuing drive.

Stafford was targeting receiver Ben Skowronek because Odell Beckham Jr. had to exit the game late in the first half with an injury. The pass went off of Skowronek’s hands and into the waiting arms of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Starting with the ball at the L.A. 31, Cincinnati faced fourth-and-1 after a third-down completion to receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Quarterback Joe Burrow picked up the conversion with a 4-yard scramble up the middle to give Cincinnati a fresh set of downs.

A 2-yard run by Joe Mixon and a 5-yard pass to C.J. Uzomah set up third-and-3 at the L.A. 11. But defensive tackle Aaron Donald came through for what was officially his second sack of the drive, this time bringing down Burrow from up the middle. He previously chased Burrow out of bounds.

Kicker Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal was good, putting Cincinnati up 20-13. With the score, McPherson tied the postseason record with 14 made field goals.