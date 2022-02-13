Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

Getty Images

Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge today.

Peterson, who had been in Los Angeles for pre-Super Bowl festivities, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, according to TMZ.com.

The report says the plane had already pulled out of the gate and then had to turn around and return to the gate so Peterson could be removed from the plane.

This is not the first time Peterson has been in trouble for family violence. He pleaded no contest to a charge that he abused his 4-year-old son in 2014 and was suspended or on the exempt list for all but one game of that season.

Peterson played in three games for the Titans and one for the Seahawks this season. He has previously played for the Lions, Washington, Saints, Cardinals and Vikings. He was ineffective in limited action in 2021 and his NFL career is likely over.