Bengals’ defense shuts down Rams on first drive of Super Bowl LVI

The Rams’ vaunted offense couldn’t do much on its first drive of Super Bowl LVI.

After one first down, the Rams had an ugly series of three straight plays that featured a run by Cam Akers for no gain, Trey Hendrickson sacking Matthew Stafford, and then a strange play call of a run that lost three yards on third-and-17.

The Rams punted after that, setting up the Bengals in good field position for their first drive.

That third-and-17 give-up play call will be one that gets Sean McVay scrutinized if the Rams’ offense continues to struggle.