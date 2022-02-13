Bengals settle for field goal after Joe Burrow deep ball to Ja’Marr Chase

Getty Images

The biggest play so far of Super Bowl LVI set up the Bengals deep in Rams territory, but they had to settle for a field goal.

The play was a Joe Burrow deep ball to Ja'Marr Chase, who beat Jalen Ramsey down the right sideline for 46 yards and put the Bengals in great position to score a game-tying touchdown.

Instead, the Bengals’ offense stalled on three straight plays, and they settled for a field goal.

The field goal from 29 yards was good, Evan McPherson‘s 13th field goal of this postseason, and it cut the Rams’ lead to 7-3.