Bengals stopped on fourth down on their first drive

The 7-yard sack by Trey Hendrickson of Matthew Stafford ended up giving the Bengals good field position to start their first drive. Johnny Hekker hit a line drive, 40-yard punt that Trent Taylor returned 8 yards.

That allowed the Bengals to start their first drive at their own 42.

Tyler Boyd caught an 8-yard pass from Joe Burrow on the team’s first play from scrimmage, and Joe Mixon picked up 1 yard to set up a third-and-short. A'Shawn Robinson stopped Samaje Perine for no gain on third down.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t hesitate to keep the offense on the field for fourth-and-short.

Burrow’s pass, though, was incomplete to Ja'Marr Chase. Tee Higgins was wide open on the play.

Now, the Rams get the good field position.