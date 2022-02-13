Brian Flores will amend his lawsuit to include a claim against the Texans for retaliation

February 13, 2022
Plenty of people think that it’s fine for a company to slam a door in the face of a current or former employee who has had the audacity to file a lawsuit against it. It’s not fine. It’s a violation of the rights of the person who filed the claim and then was shunned.

It’s a point that soon will play out for the NFL and the landmark litigation filed against it by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. In addition to the pending claims against the league, the Dolphins, the Broncos, and the Giants, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the case will be amended to state a retaliation claim against the Texans for failing to hire Flores.

Obviously, the Texans will never admit that they passed over Flores for an illegal reason. Rarely if ever does an employer confess to improper motivations for employment decisions. Proof of retaliatory intent would come from other less obvious forms evidence.

Flores was one of the three finalists for the job. Then, the job went to Lovie Smith. Common sense suggests that the Texans realized they couldn’t hire unproven and inexperienced Josh McCown, and they wouldn’t hire Flores. Smith became the compromise candidate, arguably thrown into the mix late to allow the Texans to avoid hiring Flores.

Cases like this are proven through a careful review of documents, such as emails and text messages. Also, key witnesses will be grilled aggressively during depositions in an effort to test their stories, and ideally (from Flores’s perspective) to blow holes in them.

Regardless of how it plays out, it’s coming.

16 responses to “Brian Flores will amend his lawsuit to include a claim against the Texans for retaliation

  7. This guy just singlehandedly burned down every NFL bridge he spent the last 10-15 yrs building in a matter of a few months. At this point…I don’t think the USFL will even want Flores.

  8. This is gonna get dirty,.. ugly,.. and I can’t see where Coach Flores is doing himself any favors. I hate racism,… but I don’t think that’s why there aren’t more black coaches in the game.

  9. Happens in corporate America every day. It’s a amazing that a multi-billion dollar entity like the NFL could be so dumb as to think the could retaliate openly & think no one would follow up.

    Reprisal/retaliation is easier to prove than the original claim of discrimination. There has to be a document trail. NOTE: you can’t chew up or flush digital documents.

  10. I assume they have given up on making this a class action lawsuit based on these changes?

    It would be pretty funny if the emails come out and they never had any intention of hiring him as they wanted to hire McCown before he filed his lawsuit.

  12. I wonder if college teams will even hire him, it’s not looking very good for this guy,

  14. Flores is either getting very bad advice or his legal team is billing him insurmountable hours and money and could care less how it all ends because they are getting paid.
    This guy will never and I mean NEVER get a legit opportunity at being a head coach again. These 32 billionaires see lawsuits over and over again and something tells me they are not the least bit worried about them. I only hope that none of these owners or defendants offer any sort of settlement. I do not want Flores to see a single penny from this all. I mean if you believe what he is saying, he isn’t doing it for the money at all. If you believe that I have some cheap ocean front property in Iowa for you too!!

