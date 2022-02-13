C.J. Uzomah officially active for Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

There was only one player listed as questionable for either the Bengals or the Rams heading into Super Bowl LVI and all signs pointed to Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah being in the lineup on Sunday.

The Bengals made it official 90 minutes before kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Uzomah hurt his knee in the AFC Championship Game, but returned to practice this week and is ready to go for Cincinnati.

Wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, tackle Fred Johnson, defensive end Wyatt Ray, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are inactive for the AFC champions.

The Rams had no players with injury designations after placing tight end Tyler Higbee and tackle Joe Noteboom on injured reserve Friday. Quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Jake Funk, linebacker Chris Garrett, linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, and defensive back Blake Countess make up their inactive list.