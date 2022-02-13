Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

The Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions and wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Most Valuable Player of the game.

Kupp caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford, including the game-winning score with 1:25 left to play in the game. The one-yard score capped a spectacular year for Kupp, who was named the NFL’s offensive player of the year earlier this week.

The Rams tied an NFL record for sacks in a game by dropping Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had two of those sacks and forced an incompletion by pressuring Burrow on fourth down with 43 seconds left to play in the game. A strong argument could be made for Donald as the MVP, but the voting for the award is done before the game is over and Kupp’s contributions were crucial as well.

Kupp caught eight passes for 92 yards over the course of the game and he also ran for a key first down on a fourth down on the final drive of the game. The only blemish was a poor throw to Stafford on a Philly Special-type play on a third down in the third quarter, but he came up big late in the fourth quarter with Odell Beckham injured and the Rams in need of that kind of performance.