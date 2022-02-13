Deshea Townsend is expected to join Jaguars staff

Getty Images

There was word this week was that Deshea Townsend would be heading to the Vikings as their new defensive backs coach, but it appears Kevin O’Connell is going to have to find someone else to fill that position on his staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Townsend had a change of heart and will be joining Doug Pederson’s staff in Jacksonville instead. No deal was signed in Minnesota, which left Townsend able to reverse course in order to join the AFC South club.

Townsend spent the last three seasons coaching defensive backs in Chicago. He’s also worked for the Giants, Titans, Cardinals, and Mississippi State since wrapping up his playing career with the Colts in 2010.

Townsend spent his first 12 years as a player with the Steelers and he will be working under defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell in Jacksonville.