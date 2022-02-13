Jessie Bates picks off Matthew Stafford to end Rams scoring threat

Getty Images

The Rams had followed a pattern for their first four drives: punt, touchdown, punt, touchdown.

Now they’ve added another result to the list: interception.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates picked off quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone, cutting off the possession.

Up 13-10 when the fifth possession started following running back Joe Mixon‘s touchdown pass to receiver Tee Higgins, Los Angeles got the ball on its on 25 after a touchback.

Running back Cam Akers got things going with a 6-yard run. Then receiver Van Jefferson caught a pass on the left side and took it for a 12-yard gain.

But after Akers took a 1-yard gain up the middle to bring up second-and-9, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an apparent knee injury when attempting to catch a short pass from Stafford. Beckham walked off the field with trainer assistance but went directly into the medical tent.

Receiver Ben Skowronek came in to replace Beckham on third-and-9. And Stafford hit tight end Brycen Hopkins for a 16-yard gain over the middle for a first down. Hopkins had only one reception for 9 yards in his career — regular season or playoffs — before making that big play for a first down.

The Rams were flagged for a delay of game on first down, bringing up first-and-15. A Stafford throw away and an Akers’ 1-yard run led to third-and-14.

That’s when Stafford rolled to his left and tried to hit Jefferson in the end zone. But instead Bates cut off Jefferson’s path to the ball and picked it off in the end zone.

It was Stafford’s second interception of the postseason this year.

The Bengals were flagged for a non-uniform team member celebrating on the field, which made their ensuing possession start at their own 10-yard line instead of at the 20.