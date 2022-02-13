Joe Burrow will get knee checked out, but “no way” he was coming out of game

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a lot of sacks in the regular season, he took a lot of sacks in the AFC playoffs, and he took a lot of sacks in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams tied a Super Bowl record by sacking Burrow seven times and the quarterback was limping badly after Von Miller notched No. 7 during the fourth quarter. Burrow’s knee bent awkwardly after the hit by Miller, but he remained in the game for the duration.

After the game, Burrow said that he got his knee checked out during the game and will have it looked at again in Cincinnati, but that there was never a question about whether he would remain in the lineup.

“I wasn’t coming out,” Burrow said.

Burrow went 22-of-33 for 263 yards and a touchdown in his Super Bowl debut and said he was “disappointed” in the way he played over the course of the evening. He also said he didn’t want the end of the season to overly diminish all that the team accomplished after winning six games in the two previous seasons, but it will likely take a little time before the big picture allows for focus to shift away from a painful ending.