Joe Mixon throws TD pass, Bengals trail 13-10

The Bengals took the field for their fourth possession of Super Bowl LVI with a 10-point deficit to make up as a result of Cooper Kupp‘s touchdown catch early in the second quarter, but they’re back within three points thanks to some creative play-calling.

On a second down from the six-yard line, running back Joe Mixon took a pitch and then delivered a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone. The sxore made it 13-10 Rams with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Trey Burton, Antwaan Randle El, Lawrence McCutcheon, and Robert Newhouse are the other non-quarterbacks to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl. It was the first passing attempt in the regular season or playoffs of Mixon’s career.

The drive started off with an 11-yard gain on a pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for 10 yards a few plays later. Rams safety Eric Weddle make the tackle on that play, which is a good sign for the Rams because he was getting his shoulder checked out by the medical staff between drives.

A 14-yard run by Mixon pushed the ball inside the Rams’ 35-yard line and Burrow hit Higgins to convert a third down that moved Cincinnati into the red zone. A run and a catch by Mixon set up another short third down and the Rams converted it with a pitch to Chase that gained four yards. That set up the Mixon pass that got the Bengals in the end zone for the first time on Sunday.