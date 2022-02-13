Les Snead says Rams’ Super Bowl title came from building a winning culture

Getty Images

Rams General Manager Les Snead rolled the dice with a number of big moves to build the Super Bowl-winning roster, but he says the players he acquired are more than just talented stars, they’re also selfless teammates.

Snead cited culture as the reason the Rams ended this season on top, noting that left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, is the kind of person the Rams built their team around.

“It’s people like Andrew and his teammates living it,” Snead said on NFL Network after the game. “If you’re considered a superstar in football it’s because you’re really good at doing something on the field on Sundays. But . . . you’ve got to come together, you’ve got to collaborate, you’ve got to sacrifice. And these men did it.”

The Rams did it with a roster of big names like Whitworth, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham. Snead believed that those players had not just the talent, but the leadership to build a Super Bowl champion.