Matthew Stafford limps off after sack

Getty Images

If the Rams are going to pull out Super Bowl LVI, they are going to have to do it without Robert Woods, Tyler Higbee and now Odell Beckham. The Rams have missed Woods for much of the season, and Higbee was inactive.

The Rams ruled out Beckham after he left with an injury to his left knee.

Now, Matthew Stafford has limped off. He was being looked at on the bench after an awkward landing following a sack by D.J. Reader. His left ankle got caught underneath him.

The Rams, who trail 20-16, began the drive with excellent field position following Brandon Powell‘s 12 yards return of Kevin Huber‘s 43-yard punt.

The Rams started at their own 47 and went backward, losing 3 yards on three plays.

Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who had an interception earlier in the quarter, limped off with a knee injury 4:08 remaining in the third quarter on a reception by Van Jefferson. He was trying to jog it off on the sideline.

But Awuzie returned on the Rams’ next possession.