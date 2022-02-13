Matthew Stafford: This win was a long time coming for a lot of guys

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2022, 11:14 PM EST
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

When quarterback Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams last year, he’d never won a playoff game and he faced questions about whether he was just a player who put up big numbers for teams that weren’t serious title contenders.

The book on Stafford reads a lot differently now that his first season with the team is in the books. Stafford threw a touchdown to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play in Super Bowl LVI and became a Super Bowl winner when the Rams defense stopped the Bengals’ final drive well short of the end zone.

After the game, Stafford was asked about the impact of the win on his legacy, but he deflected the attention from himself to teammates like Andrew Whitworth, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle who have also been trying for a championship for many years.

“Long time coming for a lot of guys. So many guys deserve this. So happy to get it done for those guys,” Stafford said.

The Rams had a hard time moving the ball after wide receiver Odell Beckham left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter, but they drove 72 yards for the game-winning score. Stafford said it featured “so many great plays by so many great players” and his six completions for 57 yards were right in the middle of it.

That performance was why the Rams moved to bring Stafford to Los Angeles and it is one that answered the last remaining questions about Stafford’s ability to get the job done in a big spot.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Matthew Stafford: This win was a long time coming for a lot of guys

  1. Just so you know, if you’re someone that refuses to believe the NFL is rigged you sound just like those morons back in the 80’s that knew professional wrestling was real and the 4 Horseman were really assaulting other wrestlers in parking lots and shopping malls… that is who you are…

  3. Stafford is a bum. The guy needed a stacked roster to finally win in the playoffs. Everyone in Detroit will never forget the way stat padford folded in big games.

  4. Right! The Rams prove you can actually BUY a Lombardi with Superstars, a few crucial calls by at least one ref when it was needed, and a lack of fans be damned! Another shining moment for The Shield!

  5. Stafford is Dilfer. He makes bad decisions a lot of the time. He got lucky to play the Bengals. He couldn’t win in Detroit because of him. He’s the quarterback. . The Rams will never be back.

  6. Stafford hung in their and did what needed to be done. He had receivers getting open too against what I thought was a weak secondary. They got lucky on tipped balls and bad throws in the KC game, otherwise they arent that good.
    Burrows didnt look good. Why he didnt roll out and give his receivers time to get downfield and open is beyond me. He stayed in the pocket and got pumeled. Do the same thing over and over and expect a different outcome is called stupidity.

  7. Congrats to the Rams. You deserve it. LA’s second SB. First was won in 1983 by the then LA Raiders.

  8. For those saying but the refs missed the call on the Higgin’s TD. Here’s the difference. Yes, they MISSED it because sometimes that happens, but with the Ram’s call they FOUND it.

  9. So happy for Stafford, Donald, McVay and others…so tired of the haters putting Stafford down…Rams are Super Bowl champions and nobody can ever take it away from them!!

  10. Stafford led the team down the field in the fourth quarter despite being down his top two TEs and two of his top three WRs. And no running game at all.

    He did what he’s done all post season.

  11. Stafford should have been the MVP. Do you think Jared Goeff could have engineered that drive to take the lead in the 4th quarter? If Rodgers or Brady had that game winning drive they would have been the SB MVP.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.