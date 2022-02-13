NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, Super Bowl date, time, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC games

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on February 13, 2022, 1:05 AM EST
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Getty Images

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Two teams remain with a chance to win Super Bowl LVI after an exciting Championship Sunday. Teams left in the playoffs include: the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

READ MORE: PFT’s Super Bowl LVI picks

Get the full NFL playoff schedule for this year below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for final scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game in 2022.

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

READ MORE: FMIA Conference Championships: Rams vs. Bengals? The ‘Not In A Hundred Years’ Super Bowl Is Here

2022 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship Game: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Related: 2022 NFL Draft order: Bills, Titans, Bucs, Packers get their spots

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Related: PFT: Is that it for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay?

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Related: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

READ MORE: Final play for Cowboys was failure of coaching and execution

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, Super Bowl date, time, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC games

  1. Great to already be in the 2nd round. Also great news that Za’Darius Smith, & Jaire Alexander will be back for that Divisional Round.

    Getting healthier at the right time!

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackerNation!

  2. 830 ET kickoff in Buffalo between Bills and Pats. Forecast as of today shows snow and a high in the teens. Gonna be nippy and chippy!

  4. all four look like great games… Now we see, first hand, the major advantage of ONE team from each Conference getting a bye….. huge advantage… needs to be fixed

  6. freefromwhatyouare says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:33 am
    Great to already be in the 2nd round. Also great news that Za’Darius Smith, & Jaire Alexander will be back for that Divisional Round.

    Getting healthier at the right time!

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackerNation!
    —————————————
    Rah Rah Rah! Will not matter because Brady will bounce Aaron and company out of the play-offs yet again.

    One Player

    Will not get it done

    Another exit out of the play-offs….again

    Go Pack Go…..go home

  7. Lambeau Field forecast,… Snow flurries earlier in the day.
    Kickoff temp 16 dropping to 10 by games end,… light winds 12mph WSW.
    Not bad for mid January in GB. Pretty normal.

  8. Brady’s legacy will be fully cemented when Belichick is fully exposed, there is nothing Belichick’s believers can do.

    BTW, the longer Belichick stays, the more he will be exposed.

  9. What time is Brady’s game this weekend? Tommy lovers told me it was a guarantee he would repeat so looking forward to seeing what he does this weekend.

    Oh wait! I forgot. 😀

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.