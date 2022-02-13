Odell Beckham ruled out for remainder of Super Bowl

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham left Super Bowl LVI with a knee injury in the second quarter and he will not be returning to action.

Beckham was initially called questionable to return by the team, but the Rams announced that he has been ruled out for the duration of the game midway through the third quarter.

It’s an unsurprising development given how it looked when Beckham went down. It was a non-contact injury to his left knee and the immediate fear in such cases is a torn ACL.

Beckham tore the ACL in the same knee in a 2020 games against the Bengals when he was playing for the Browns. If he’s done it again, the offseason will be a repeat of the rehab work he had to do coming into this season and it will certainly impact the market he finds in free agency.