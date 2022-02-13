Odell Beckham suffers non-contact leg injury

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2022, 7:44 PM EST
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was having a great start to Super Bowl LVI. A leg injury may have pulled the plug on that.

Beckham collapsed after trying to catch a pass late in the second quarter. He grabbed his left knee. He was not hit by any other player in the process of going down.

Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2020 season in Cleveland.

Beckham remained on the field for several minutes, before being helped off. He was examined in the blue on-field medical tent. He then walked to the locker room.

Before the injury, Beckham caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Odell Beckham suffers non-contact leg injury

  2. touchback6 says:
    February 13, 2022 at 7:48 pm
    Tolf ya he’d still find a way to screw it up.
    ___________________________________
    It was a freak play that could’ve happened to any player. Bet you wouldn’t say this about anyone on the Patriots.

  4. I hate to say it, but it had to be karma for that hair. He wore Rams yellow all season, and he dyes it purple for the Super Bowl?

  5. I’m convinced Touchback6 is just a troll who craves attention from divisive and insensitive comments.

  6. Didn’t like the way things ended with him in Cleveland, but hate to see him go down from injury in the biggest game of his career.

  7. jaytee says:
    February 13, 2022 at 7:56 pm
    touchback6 says:
    February 13, 2022 at 7:48 pm
    Tolf ya he’d still find a way to screw it up.
    ___________________________________
    It was a freak play that could’ve happened to any player. Bet you wouldn’t say this about anyone on the Patriots.

    4 5 Rate This

    ——————

    I’m convinced you’re a lowly Rams fan with no sense of humor.

  11. touchback6 says:
    February 13, 2022 at 8:04 pm
    jaytee says:
    February 13, 2022 at 7:56 pm
    touchback6 says:
    February 13, 2022 at 7:48 pm
    Tolf ya he’d still find a way to screw it up.
    ___________________________________
    It was a freak play that could’ve happened to any player. Bet you wouldn’t say this about anyone on the Patriots.

    4 5 Rate This

    ——————

    I’m convinced you’re a lowly Rams fan with no sense of humor.

    ________________________________

    I’m a fellow Patriots fan like you, and injuries aren’t a joke. And judging by the amount of dislikes you receive, most people don’t share your sense of “humor” either.

  13. touchback6 says:
    February 13, 2022 at 7:48 pm
    Tolf ya he’d still find a way to screw it up

    ——-

    You are and embarrassment to Pats fans and football fans alike

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.