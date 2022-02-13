Odell Beckham suffers non-contact leg injury

Getty Images

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was having a great start to Super Bowl LVI. A leg injury may have pulled the plug on that.

Beckham collapsed after trying to catch a pass late in the second quarter. He grabbed his left knee. He was not hit by any other player in the process of going down.

Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2020 season in Cleveland.

Beckham remained on the field for several minutes, before being helped off. He was examined in the blue on-field medical tent. He then walked to the locker room.

Before the injury, Beckham caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.