Packers reportedly plan to make a move to keep Aaron Rodgers, but will it matter?

Getty Images

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll be making a decision in the coming weeks as to whether he’ll stay in Green Bay or request a trade. The Packers reportedly are trying to persuade him to stay.

The Super Sunday Splash! reports include items from ESPN and NFL Network regarding the team’s plan to make him an offer he won’t refuse.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers “are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says that the Packers “are willing to offer Rodgers a deal that makes him the highest-paid QB in the NFL on a per-year basis — likely a two-year pact worth more than $45 million annually, with voidable years on the back end to make it work with the cap.”

These items mesh with something we wrote in late January, after the Packers made a one-and-done exit from the playoffs.

“If the Packers want to keep him, they need to offer him a major contract that fully guarantees at least two years of compensation, at or beyond the top of the market,” we wrote on January 25. “Rodgers currently gets paid a much as Jared Freaking Goff. If the Packers were to offer, say, a two-year, $100 million contract, how could Rodgers say no? It’s a tremendous payday, but it’s not grossly out of line with the market. It compensates him for future services, and it rewards him for a pair of MVP seasons played at an average rate of $33.5 million annually.”

But here’s the thing. After we wrote that, someone with knowledge as to how the bratwurst eventually will be made reached out and said that, at this point, it’s not about money for Rodgers. While the gesture itself would say plenty (and it would, as a practical matter, relegate Jordan Love to the bench for two more years), the only gesture that Rodgers may want at this point is a trade out of town.

Our guess is that the Packers are putting out the word regarding their willingness to break the bank in order to avoid getting their chops busted if/when Rodgers leaves. Obviously, the Packers won’t want to be blamed if Rodgers chooses to leave. To avoid that, they need to create the impression that they’re doing everything that can to keep him.

The question is whether any of it matters at this point. There’s a very good chance it doesn’t.