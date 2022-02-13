Postseason overtime rules could change, guaranteeing one possession for each team

Getty Images

One of the best games in NFL history ending in a very unsatisfying way, with the Chiefs beating the Bills on the opening possession of overtime. It has sparked a real debate about revising the overtime rules, specifically for the postseason.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the process remains in the early stages. Teams have been asked for input as to overtime, via the annual surveys circulated as to potential revisions to the rules. There will be meetings and discussions and eventually a potential vote from the owners. As always, it takes 24 to make a change.

Here’s the potential solution to watch. For the regular season, overtime would continue as it is. For the postseason, it would be simple. Clear. No gimmicks. Both teams would be guaranteed one possession.

So if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown, the team that kicked off to start overtime gets a chance to match. After that, the game converts to sudden death.

Here’s where it gets interesting. If, as in the Bills-Chiefs game, the Chiefs score first — and if they kick and convert a single point-after — the Bills get a chance to match. If Buffalo scores, they have a decision to make. Go for two and the win, or kick off again with the next score by either team winning the game.