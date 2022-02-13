Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

The Rams are champions of the football world.

In a back-and-forth Super Bowl that had some great moments for both teams, the Bengals fell short on their last-minute drive, with Aaron Donald throwing Joe Burrow to the turf on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1.

With that, the Rams needed only to kneel down to end the game with a 23-20 win.

The pass pressure from Donald and his teammates was the story of the game, with Burrow sacked seven times, tying a Super Bowl record.

The win is a major vindication for the Rams and the way they built this team, building around superstars like Donald and Matthew Stafford, who arrived in a much-hyped trade.

Super Bowl LVI lived up to the hype, and in the end the Rams were atop the NFL.