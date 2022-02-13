Rams cut margin to 20-16 with a field goal

Getty Images

The Rams have survived a 10-point gut punch from the Bengals. They managed to get three of them back on a 10-play, 52-yard drive that ended with a 41-yard field goal by Matt Gay.

The drive looked to be on the verge of petering out early before quarterback Matthew Stafford found running back Darrell Henderson on a wheel route to the right, for a 15-yard gain. A 13-yard pass to receiver Cooper Kupp and a 16-yarder to receiver Brycen Hopkins (who bobbled it once or twice before taking off with it) fueled the drive.

Two plays after the Hopkins catch and run, the Rams faced third and five from the Cincinnati 23. Rams coach Sean McVay dialed up a gadget play, with Henderson getting the handoff, heading to the left, and flipping the ball to Kupp. Running left to right, Kupp threw to a wide-open Stafford, who failed for the ball that was badly overthrown.

Gay’s kick cut the margin to 20-16.