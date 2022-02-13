Rams lead Bengals 13-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford has starred in Super Bowl LVI so far, but he has an interception and has lost one of his key weapons.

The Rams lead the Bengals 13-10 at halftime with Stafford completing 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was picked off by Jessie Bates in the end zone in the second quarter four plays after Odell Beckham went out with a knee injury.

Beckham immediately grabbed his left knee on a non-contact play. He is questionable to return. Beckham tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee Oct. 20, 2020, while with the Browns against the Bengals.

Beckham had two catches for 52 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown and set up another touchdown with a 35-yard catch. Cooper Kupp scored the Rams’ other touchdown on an 11-yard catch. Johnny Hekker dropped the snap, though, on the extra point try after Kupp’s touchdown.

The Bengals scored on a 29-yard field goal by Evan McPherson, his 13th field goal of the postseason. Adam Vinatieri has the postseason record for field goals in a single postseason with 14.

Tee Higgins scored the Bengals’ only touchdown on a 6-yard pass from running back Joe Mixon a trick play. It was the first pass attempt of Mixon’s career.

Joe Burrow is 12-for-18 for 114 yards.

The Bengals have 155 yards to 184 for the Rams.