Rams sack Joe Burrow for first time to force punt

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been doing an admirable job of getting rid of the ball quickly in Super Bowl LVI. But eventually, the Rams’ pass rush caught up to him.

Leonard Floyd sacked Burrow on third down with 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter, forcing the Bengals to punt.

The Bengals’ drive started deep in their own territory because Vernon Hargreaves ran onto the field to celebrate Jessie Bates‘ interception. Hargreaves isn’t even active today, but he made a big mistake that will get his name mentioned.

The Rams now have one last chance to score before halftime.