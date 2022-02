Getty Images

The Rams’ defense is starting to get to Joe Burrow.

Burrow has now been sacked four times in Super Bowl LVI, the most recent by rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, and the Bengals went three-and-out in the third quarter.

The Rams’ offense, which has sputtered since Odell Beckham was knocked out of the game with a knee injury, will now need to make something happen.

The Bengals lead 20-16 with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter.