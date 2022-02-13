Rams sputter on third drive of game

Getty Images

For their first drive of the game, the Rams went backward. For their second drive, they went all the way to the end zone.

Their third drive was more like the first.

A five-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to receiver Ben Skowronek was followed by a five-yard delay-of-game penalty and a three-yard run by running back Sony Michel. On third and seven, Stafford connected with receiver Van Jefferson for a four-yard gain.

The end result was a punt on fourth and six. The 55-yard kick was returned 20 yards by receiver Trent Taylor.

And that was that.