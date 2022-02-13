Rams take 13-3 lead on Cooper Kupp’s touchdown

Getty Images

Odell Beckham has taken the lead in the MVP odds with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. His 35-yard catch set up another Rams touchdown as Los Angeles has taken a 13-3 lead with 12:51 remaining in the second quarter.

The Rams started their fourth drive on their own 25 after a kick into the end zone by Evan McPherson.

Vonn Bell stopped Cam Akers for no gain on the first play of the possession, which was the final play of the first quarter. The second quarter started with an incompletion from Matthew Stafford intended for Cooper Kupp.

But on third-and-11, Beckham got wide open. He went 35 yards before Eli Apple caught up to him and forced him out of bounds.

Darrell Henderson nearly dropped Stafford’s next pass but held on for a 25-yard gain.

Two plays later, Stafford found Kupp wide open for an 11-yard touchdown. Stafford is 9-of-10 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnny Hekker dropped the hold on the extra point, and the fire drill ended with Germaine Pratt intercepting Hekker’s pass.