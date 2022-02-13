Rams win Super Bowl despite dreadful running game

Getty Images

The Rams’ running backs could do nothing in Super Bowl LVI. Fortunately for coach Sean McVay, his continued decision to go to them didn’t cost his team the game.

The Rams’ three running backs were all awful: Cam Akers had 13 carries for 21 yards, Darrell Henderson had four carries for seven yards and Sony Michel had two carries for two yards.

Add it all up and that’s 19 carries for 30 yards for the running backs. The Rams also got seven yards on one carry from Cooper Kupp and six yards on three carries from Matthew Stafford. Their 43 rushing yards were the second-fewest for a Super Bowl winner, second only to the 29 yards the Rams gained in beating the Titans in the Super Bowl after the 1999 season.

The Bengals’ run defense deserves a lot of credit, but if the Rams had fallen just short instead of winning 23-20, the story of this game easily could have been that McVay kept going to his running backs even though they weren’t producing.

This was a game that showed that you don’t have to run the ball well to be champions.