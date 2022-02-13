Report: Eric Bieniemy, Andy Reid to meet soon about Bieniemy’s future with Chiefs

Getty Images

The 2021 season was the final one of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract and it’s unclear if he will be back with the team for another run in 2022.

Clarity about how things will play out will reportedly be coming soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bieniemy is expected to meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid soon to discuss whether they will continue working together.

Bieniemy has been on Reid’s staff since 2013. He spent his first five seasons as the team’s running backs coach and the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator.

Per the report, Bieniemy could coach in college or take a year off if he does not remain with the Chiefs.

If Bieniemy does not return, the team won’t be able to turn to the likeliest in-house replacement from this season’s staff. Quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka signed on to become the Giants offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll was hired as that team’s head coach.