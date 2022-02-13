Report: Vikings plan to add Mike Pettine to coaching staff

Getty Images

A former NFL head coach is expected to be on Kevin O’Connell’s first Vikings coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings plan to hire former Browns head coach Mike Pettine. Pettine has been a defensive coordinator for several teams, but would have a different role with the Vikings because Ed Donatell is set to run their defense.

Pettine was a senior defensive assistant for the Bears in 2021 and he ran the Packers defense for the previous three seasons. He was 10-22 over two seasons as the Browns’ head coach and has also been a coordinator with the Bills and Jets.

O’Connell, who is currently the Rams offensive coordinator and can be hired once the Super Bowl is over, was on the Jets for parts of three seasons when Pettine was with the team and he served as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach in Pettine’s final season in Cleveland.